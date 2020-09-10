After reviewing many options and consulting with Jewish organizations and health authorities, Temple Beth Shalom has made the difficult decision that the 2020 High Holiday services will be held online.
The services will be conducted by Rabbi Gerald Fox and Cantor Nancy Abramson. Abramson is the director of the H. L. Miller Cantorial School and College of Jewish Music at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City and was the cantor at Temple Beth Shalom last year for the first time. Her outstanding voice was hailed by all who heard it.
Arrangements are being made to provide prayer books to all members of Temple Beth Shalom and to anyone else who registers for the services. Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact the office. The prayer books are essential, since no text will be displayed online
Here is the schedule for the services. The schedule may be adjusted, if required:
Friday, Sept. 18
• Erev Rosh Hashanah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Rosh Hashanah, day 1
• Session 1: 10 a.m.
• Session 2: 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Rosh Hashanah, day 2
• Session 1: 10 a.m.
• Session 2: 11:45 a.m.
Tashlich
• There will be no communal Tashlich Service this year. Instead, Tashlich booklets will be provided to members and guests so that this ritual may be performed by each family/household.
Sunday, Sept. 27
• Erev Yom Kippur — Kol Nidre; ~6:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Yom Kippur
• Session 1: 10 a.m.
• Session 2: noon
Monday, Sept. 28
Mincha & Neilah: 6 p.m.
Ending times are not provided, but the goal is to have a brief break between each session when there are multiple sessions listed.
For additional information, contact the office at 609-266-0403 or office@seashul.org. Also see seashul.org.
