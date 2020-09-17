BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has announced its eighth annual Run for the Animals 5K Run/Walk — a baby stroller and dog friendly 5K run/walk event followed by a post-race breakfast buffet.
Laguna Grill and Rum Bar will host the event 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Registration is $25 in advance, $30 after Sept. 17 and $40 on race day, with all proceeds going directly to helping the whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles stranded on New Jersey shores.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is the only facility in the state dedicated to the rescue of these aquatic species, and it relies heavily on grants, donations and fundraisers such as this to continue providing its life-saving efforts.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center shirts are available for all entries. This event is suited for both runners and walkers alike. For the serious runner, this is a 5K race with chip timing and results kiosks by Second Wind Race Timing. Results available on kiosks upon finishing, and online results are published and updated while the race is in progress. Or simply enjoy the fresh fall air and walk the 5K as a family, baby strollers and well-behaved dogs included. After the race, runners may enjoy a generous breakfast buffet on the beach.
Early registration is highly recommended. See MMSC.org or call 609-266-0538.
