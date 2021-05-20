Stockton survey seeks views of Atlantic County residents over 60

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County residents who are 60-years of age or older are invited to participate in a brief anonymous online needs assessment survey designed to assist the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging in setting funding priorities for the years 2022-2024. The agency supports a wide variety of community-based services and programs offered by provider organizations, designed to assist county older adults to age in place and to maintain their quality of life.
The survey, conducted by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging and the Stockton Polling Institute will be available through May 21 at stockton.edu/aging. Residents who already responded to the telephone poll should not take the survey.
For more information on the Area Agency on Aging and its services call 888-426-9243 or see atlantic-county.org/intergenerational-services. For more information about the survey or about SCOSA, e-mail David.Burdick@stockton.edu or call 609-652-4311.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415