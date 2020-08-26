PHOTO 20.JPG

The Rev. Ed Maher of St. Thomas Church gave the pre-plunge blessing.

 Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber

Summer update

Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of summer weekend Masses, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend Mass schedule is 4 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8, 9:30, 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Sunday until Labor Day weekend. Please remember in your prayers the many Brigantine citizens whom we lost this week, including our own mayor. Keep their grieving families in your thoughts and prayers.

Rosary for Peace

The Rosary for Peace takes place at the outdoor shrine every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chairs and face masks.

September Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

