St. Thomas Parish news

Flu Clinic
St. Thomas is sponsoring a flu clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 30 immediately following the 8:30 a.m. Mass until 12:30 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. Please line up at the outside glass doors in the church parking lot and keep socially distant until called inside by the Walgreens staff. Only the senior version of the vaccine will be given. Do not enter the hall from the church and remember to wear your mask.
Blessing of Animals
On Sunday, Oct. 4, in celebration of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the annual blessing of animals will be held in the church parking lot on Eighth Street at 1 p.m. Pets of all kinds, cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and rodents (in cages please) are welcome, whether Catholic or not.
Public Square Rosary Crusade
A public recitation of the rosary will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at noon on the West Brigantine Avenue side of St. Thomas' parking lot. This event constitutes a part of rallies taking place across all the United States on this date, sponsored by America Needs Fatima. The intention of the crusade is to beg God and Our Lady to save America from today's immorality and secularism; participation is strongly encouraged and appreciated. Please wear your mask and bring your own chair.
Tom Park’s KofC yard sale
Here is the latest information on the KofC Store located at 601 Bayshore Ave. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.
Calendar raffle
It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.
October anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.