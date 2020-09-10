St. Thomas News
Winter Schedule
Our parish is back on its winter mass schedule beginning this weekend, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend mass schedule is: 4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Calendar Raffle
It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.
Rosary for Peace
The Rosary for Peace takes place at the outdoor shrine every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chairs and face masks.
September Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.