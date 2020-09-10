St. Thomas News

Winter Schedule

Our parish is back on its winter mass schedule beginning this weekend, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend mass schedule is: 4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Calendar Raffle

It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.

Rosary for Peace

The Rosary for Peace takes place at the outdoor shrine every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chairs and face masks.

September Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

