St. Thomas Parish News

Mrs. Murray's students pose for a picture before receiving their first Holy Communion on Saturday, May 4, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In alphabetical order, the names of the girls are Olivia Bell, Grace Burns, Galilea Ceron-Castillo, Amber Delcid, Ella Fuller, Addison Keena, Maggie Kelly, Coco Kralick, Emily Macready, Anna Murray, Kylie Petricca, Kasen Roberts, Lyla Smith, Luna Chavez Soto and Avery Watson. The boys are Michael Demelia, Leland Gross, Sean Highberger and Daniel Chavez Soto.