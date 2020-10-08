St. Thomas Parish News

Public Square Rosary Crusade
A public recitation of the rosary will take place noon Saturday, Oct. 10, on the West Brigantine Avenue side of St. Thomas’ parking lot. This event constitutes a part of rallies taking place across all the United States on this date, sponsored by America Needs Fatima. The intention of the crusade is to beg God and Our Lady to save America from today's immorality and secularism; participation is strongly encouraged and appreciated. Please wear your mask and bring your own chair.
Eucharistic Procession to the Homebound
St. Thomas plans to conduct Eucharistic Processions to the homebound, similar to one held in June, on Sundays, Oct. 11 and 18, following the 11 a.m. Mass. Participants include our Deacon Len Long who will carry the Holy Eucharist and Fathers Ed Maher and Krzysztof Wtorek who will distribute communion to the faithful. If you or a loved one is 65 or older, homebound or hesitant to return to Mass, please call the rectory to advise that you would like to be visited. As plans become clearer, we will call you to advise what time to expect the procession to visit your residence.
Tom Park’s Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
Here is the latest information on the KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. The store will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted and there will no longer be any pick-ups. Feel free to stop in and browse on any Saturday morning.
Calendar Raffle
It’s almost time for our annual Calendar Raffle so tuck $20 away for the best buy of the Christmas season. Stay tuned for more details.
October Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!