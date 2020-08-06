Summer mission
Our guest speaker for our three-day mission is the Rev. James Sichko, who is a renowned author and preacher. He uses humor, music and story telling to get his message across. This promises to be an entertaining experience for all who attend. The mission will take place 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9-11, with two afternoon sessions 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Reservations are REQUIRED due to the limited seating in the church and hall. Please call the office to reserve.
Blessing of the Sea
The feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be Saturday, Aug. 15. On Friday, the 14th, there will be a vigil Mass at 6:30 p.m. in the Church followed by the ritual procession to the ocean for the annual blessing. This ritual dates back to 1445, when the bishop of Cervia, Italy, was aboard a ship when a storm arose. The bishop threw his pastoral ring into the water and prayed to calm the sea. The raging storm stopped and a tradition of tossing a “ring” of flowers into the ocean as a blessing was born. This beautiful Mass and ceremony always draws a huge crowd and all are welcome to attend, wearing masks and observing distancing protocols.
Summer update
Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of summer weekend Masses, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend Mass schedule is 4 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8, 9:30, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rosary for Peace
The Tuesday evening Rosary for Peace has been cancelled because of the on-going mission. It will resume next week.
August anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.