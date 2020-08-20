PHOTO 20.JPG

The Rev. Ed Maher of St. Thomas Church gave the pre-plunge blessing.

Summer Update

Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of summer weekend masses, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend Mass schedule is: 4 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8, 9:30, 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Sunday until Labor Day weekend.

Rosary for Peace

The Rosary for Peace takes place at the outdoor shrine every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chairs and face masks.

August Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

