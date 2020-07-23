KofC Sponsors Blood Drive

The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, August 6th, in St. Philip Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the critical need for donations at this time, consider donating ONLY IF YOU ARE IN GOOD HEALTH. Red Cross personnel will follow enhanced disinfecting protocols for everyone’s safety. Appointments are required in order to properly schedule and practice social distancing. Call 1-800- REDCROSS to make that appointment.

Knights of Columbus Yard Sale

The KofC store located at 601 Bayshore Avenue is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the store. For larger items contact the Parish Office and leave your name and phone number. A member of the Knights will contact you. No clothing or shoes please. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale.

Summer Update

Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of summer weekend masses, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The weekend mass schedule is: 4 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8, 9:30, 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 5:30 mass replaces the summer 10 a.m. mass previously celebrated in the Community School.

Rosary for Peace

The Tuesday evening Rosary for Peace has resumed at the outdoor shrine. Join us at 7 p.m. for the recitation of the rosary, but please remember to bring your own lawn chair and mask.

July Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

