Media Contact: Marissa Travaline
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4227
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
South Jersey Gas to Give Away Google Nest Thermostats
Smart Equipment Helps Customers Save Energy and Money
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., September 2, 2020 – South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI) announced today it will offer customers a free smart thermostat through a new initiative to help customers. Devices will be distributed through the promotion (while supplies last), which runs from August 31 through Sept.13, 2020.
South Jersey Gas customers can choose a $0 Google Nest Thermostat E or get a discounted Google Nest Learning Thermostat for just $49, after applicable rebates, when they shop on the South Jersey Gas Marketplace. Tax and shipping fees still apply. Both devices available through the program are latest-generation smart thermostats that customers can control from anywhere.
“We are committed to providing our customers with access to energy efficient solutions that enable them to use less energy, save money and manage their carbon footprint,” said Deborah Franco, Vice President, Clean Energy & Sustainability. “With our neighbors spending more time at home and colder weather on the horizon, we want to equip customers now with the tools they need to keep their winter heating bills low.”
Independent studies show that Google Nest thermostats saved people an average of 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling.* Based on typical energy costs, customers can save an estimated average savings of $131 to $145 per year by using a Google Nest thermostat.
“Every day our marketplaces connect customers with their utility to help them find the best ways to save energy. We’re proud to work with a service-focused utility like South Jersey Gas, working together to drive energy savings,” said Jay Grinde, Chief Customer Officer at Uplight.
About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.
About Uplight
Uplight is powering the customer energy experience for more than 85 electric and gas utilities around the globe. Uplight provides the market’s leading energy applications for Demand Side Management, Energy Analytics, Disaggregation, Utility Marketplaces, Utility Personalization, Home Energy Management, Demand Response, and more. Connected by a unique Energy Personalization Architecture, Uplight’s platform blends advanced data science with energy-specific analytics, enabling utilities to create the personalized customer experiences that improve customer satisfaction, reduce service costs, increase revenue, and deliver sustainable energy outcomes––all in a simple, fast, and cost-effective way. A certified B Corporation, Uplight is on a mission to build a more sustainable future by accelerating the clean energy ecosystem.
To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @uplight or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.
*Source: Google. Individual savings are not guaranteed.
###
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.