South Jersey Events

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Monday, May 24

'LEARN ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about the many services offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Carolyn Quinn, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness Programs, will speak; held via Zoom. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, May 25

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.