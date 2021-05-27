South Jersey Events

Events

Thursday, May 27

AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: May 17 through 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.

CITYWIDE GARDEN CONTEST: entries are being accepted for the 2021 Garden Contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, Junior gardens, and Somers Point Business gardens; judging will be held the week of July 12; entrances due by July 7. 609-204-4107.

COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.

EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen is on exhibit; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.