South Jersey Events

Events
Thursday, May 27
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: May 17 through 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
CITYWIDE GARDEN CONTEST: entries are being accepted for the 2021 Garden Contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, Junior gardens, and Somers Point Business gardens; judging will be held the week of July 12; entrances due by July 7. 609-204-4107.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen is on exhibit; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
AJ MEERWALD PUBLIC SAIL SEASON OPEN: 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; see website for sail schedule; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL SPRING OPEN HOUSE: 3 to 5 p.m.; Catholic School Open House event; open for current 6th and 7th grade students enrolled in Catholic School; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
MEMORIAL DAY BINGO VIRTUAL: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Friday, May 28
ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic County will honor the sacrifice and service of its fallen military veterans; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 State Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-343-2313 or ACLink.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, May 29
CHAD SMITH FINE ART TOUR: May 28, 29, 30, 31; Road Show Company presents, in collaboration with SceneFour, “The Art of Chad Smith”; limited engagement fine art exhibition; meet-the-artist appearances from 7 to 10 p.m. May 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30; Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; reservations required. 609-368-7777 or OceanGalleries.com.
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; “Black Footprints on the White Sand: Historical African American Resorts & Beaches” with Chase Jackson; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742 or 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
SPRING OUTDOOR MARKET: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; old-fashioned church fair with no outside vendors; Episcopal Church of the Advent Parking Lot, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, May 30
WILDWOODS INTERNATIONAL KITE FESTIVAL: May 28, 29, 30; various kite events and demonstrations; Boardwalk/Beach, Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, free for spectators. 856-214-5957 or Popradio77.com.
Monday, May 31
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MARGATE MOTHERS’ ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. Winchester and Union Avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will be presented to the community; Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park., 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 10 to 11 a.m.; North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York Avenues, North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-8687 or VISITSICNJ.com.
VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Greater Absecon Island Veteran of Foreign Wars; vocalist Donna Innes of Atlantic City, guest speaker Past Commander and Vietnam Vet Thomas Klein; light refreshments to follow; VFW Memorial Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2240 or vfw215.org.
Tuesday, June 1
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
GARDEN CLUB MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; attendees are asked to bring a chair; Somers Mansion, Route 52 and Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-214-6967.
INTRODUCTION TO LIBRARY DIGITAL RESOURCES: OVERDRIVE AND AXIS360: 3 to 4 p.m.; monthly Introduction to Library Digital Resources virtual series via Zoom; librarian will teach participants how to access and use digital collections; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS—ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 2
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
Thursday, June 3
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 3 through 6; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $12 per film, $125-all films only, $175 all access. 609-315-7898 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
‘RECOMMENDED READS’ PRESENTED BY CAROL FITZGERALD: 6 to 7 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald from Bookreporter.com; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 5
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, 12; “About Boating Safely” is the Auxiliary’s basic safe boating class the law requires; cost of the course is $60 which includes all training materials, textbook and final exam; plan to arrive 15-minutes early; lunch will not be provided; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
Monday, June 7
GALLERY OF YOU—ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800 ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 11
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Thursday, June 17
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 19
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out</&h1>
Fundraisers</&h1>
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids</&h1>
Thursday, May 27
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Friday, May 28
KIDS’ PARROT PALOOZA: 10 to 11 a.m.; attend this virtual presentation for a chance to meet a parrot while learning all about these colorful and intelligent birds; link for event on website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 1
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf</&h1>
Thursday, May 27
8TH ANNUAL JFS AND JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; eighth annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament; fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups</&h1>
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP—ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 27
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Glass Ocean” by Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 28
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA BOOT CAMP MDW: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. May 28, 31, Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com/fitness-in-the-plaza.
SKIN CANCER WORKSHOP: noon to 1 p.m.; attend this Zoom meeting to learn more about skin cancer prevention and receive tips to improve your skin care routine and health all year long; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or InlandFSC.org.
Saturday, May 29
YOGA CLASSES—OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, May 30
MEDITATION—ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 31
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 1
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE—ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 2
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK—ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 3
FREE COVID VACCINATIONS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; vaccinations offered are Moderna and Johnson & Johnson; the Atlantic County Health Department will be at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 4
WARRIORS WELCOME—ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 7
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Wednesday, June 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, June 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, June 16
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, June 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 29
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP—ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness</&h1>
Thursday, May 27
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon select Thursdays; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 28
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, May 29
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, June 1
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Wednesday, June 2
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Music</&h1>
Thursday, May 27
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Thursday, June 3
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY AT CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the New York Chamber Ensemble perform live at the Cape May Music Festival; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25. 609-449-8780 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Religion</&h1>
Thursday, May 27
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Friday, May 28
BETH ISRAEL WELCOMES BACK CONGREGANTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Beth Israel will be holding in-person Kabbalat Shabbat Services in the Gusti Engelberg Sanctuary starting May 28 and continuing weekly on Friday evenings at that time; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or bethisraelnorthfield.org.
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415