South Jersey Events

Wednesday, June 2
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
CITYWIDE GARDEN CONTEST: entries are being accepted for the 2021 Garden Contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, Junior gardens, and Somers Point Business gardens; judging will be held the week of July 12; entrances due by July 7. 609-204-4107.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen is on exhibit; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Thursday, June 3
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 3 through 6; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $12 per film, $125-all films only, $175 all access. 609-315-7898 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
‘PEOPLE OF AFRICAN DESCENT IN THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION’: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual talk from the Museum of the American Revolution; in this virtual Zoom presentation, hear the stories and explore the objects that the Museum of the American Revolution uses to help imagine what the Revolution was like for Phillis Wheatley, Elizabeth Freeman, James Forten, Harry Washington and others; hosted by Cumberland County Library; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 4 or CCLNJ.org.
‘RECOMMENDED READS’ PRESENTED BY CAROL FITZGERALD: 6 to 7 p.m.; fast-paced discussion with Carol Fitzgerald from Bookreporter.com; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, June 4
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 5
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, 12; “About Boating Safely” is the Auxiliary’s basic safe boating class the law requires; cost of the course is $60 which includes all training materials, textbook and final exam; plan to arrive 15-minutes early; lunch will not be provided; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
COMEDY NIGHT FOR THE MILLVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: 7 to 10 p.m.; comedy night presented by Ginger Ninja Productions, an NJ-based company specializing in fundraising comedy shows; headlining this show is Doug Karpf (Comedy Cellar, Borgata, performed for US Armed Forces), featuring Matt Jenkins (Comedy Cove, Rhino Comedy) and host Natty Bumpercar (Greenwich Village Comedy Club); NJ Motorsports Park Officers Club, 47 Warbird Drive, Millville, $25 per person, $10 discount if you purchase a table for six. 856-825-2600 or Millville-NJ.com.
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKER SERIES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, free. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
DRESS YOUR PET PARADE AND CONTEST: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Glyn Neath Pavilion between Dawes Avenue and Wilmont Avenue along Atlantic Avenue in Somers Point; sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society; rain date, June 12; Somers Point Bike Path, Atlantic Avenue, Somers Point, $7 advance registration, $10 day-of. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: REMEMBERING D-DAY: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual presentation detailing the history of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 2 to 5 p.m.; take-out only, rain or shine; bring a personal care item for our local veterans at the Vineland Memorial Home; net proceeds will be donated to the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery Burial Pavilion; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, $5. 856-691-4278 or RedeemerVineland.org.
VINELAND VINTAGE & VARIETY YARD SALE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments; Vineland Vintage & Variety Yard Sale, 108 S. Seventh St., Vineland. 856-691-1111 or DiscoverVinelandHistory.org.
WEST CAPE MAY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 22nd annual Strawberry Festival; more than 80 vendors; live music; rain date June 6; Backyard Park, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-886-0412.
Sunday, June 6
LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ventnor City and the Margate Business Association co-host the Le Tour de Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride; 14-mile bicycle tour begins in Ventnor; rain date June 13; Le Tour de Downbeach, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, Ventnor; $25 pre-registration, $20 families of four or more; $30, $25 day-of. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Monday, June 7
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 8
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LET’S PAINT: SUNFLOWER TAKE & MAKE: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted by Monarch Family Success Center and the Vineland Public Library; bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own summer vegetable and flower container garden; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, $5 for non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, June 9
EMPLOYMENT SERIES: ‘WHAT IS IT LIKE TO BE A VET?’: 4 to 5 p.m.; join Dr. Rachel from Absecon Veterinary Hospital who will talk about what it is like to be a veterinarian; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PAINT NIGHT SUPPLY PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Thursday, June 10
VIRTUAL PAINT NIGHT: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, June 11
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Thursday, June 17
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 19
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 23
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 6
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SEASHORE GARDENS RUN AND HEALTH WALK: noon to 3 p.m.; 11th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk will be held virtually; $30. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/5k.
Thursday, June 10
THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY CELEBRATION: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; The Arc of Atlantic County celebrates 60 years of service to the community; proceeds benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Atlantic County; silent auction, sports memorabilia, 50/50 raffle, and more; The Deck, Golden Nugget Hotel, Atlantic City, $75. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/Celebrate.
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Wednesday, June 2
PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School Open House; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 2, 9, 16; join for an online version of our Preschool Story Time where we’ll share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, June 3
OUTDOOR STORY TIME (WEATHER PERMITTING): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, June 3, 10 and 17; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; for ages 5 and younger; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, June 4
HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU: 4 to 9 p.m. June 4, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 6; rain or shine; lamb and Chicken Gyros, Chicken Souvlaki, Pastitsio, Cheese and Spinach Pies, Gyro Greek Salad and small side Salad, our famous Baklava and Galaktoboureko; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.
SENSORY BOTTLE PICK UP & VIDEO: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Saturday, June 5
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP VIRTUAL MEETING: 2 to 3 p.m.; Teen Advisory Group (TAG), volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; virtual program; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, June 7
DADDY & ME ACTIVITY KIT PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pick up craft and enjoy some quality time with that special dad in your life; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Tuesday, June 8
ONLINE TEEN PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; teens ages 13-18; meetup on Zoom to share what they’re reading and play a game called Bring Your Own Book; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS FAMILIES: take-and-make crafts; June 1 through 19, celebrate Juneteenth by making your own confetti popper; June 21 through July 3, Patriotic Bubble Wand; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, June 5
ST. VINCENT’S 20TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: noon registration and lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School’s 20th Annual Golf Tournament; dinner, awards, auction; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township, $80. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, June 2
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 3
FREE COVID VACCINATIONS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; vaccinations offered are Moderna and Johnson & Johnson; the Atlantic County Health Department will be at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 4
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; online discussion and support group is facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.
Saturday, June 5
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 6
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 7
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, June 8
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 9
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson. Title for June: “The Patron Saint of Liars” by Ann Patchett (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, June 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, June 16
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, June 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 29
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 2
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 3
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 4
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, June 5
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 6
RE-ENVISIONING THE MIDDLE EAST ECO SYSTEMS WITH RABBI COHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies; Rabbi Michael Cohen will speak to us about the relationships between Palestinian and Israeli students and the amazing programs they’ve created; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Sashul.org.
Tuesday, June 8
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Wednesday, June 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow for an informative program on becoming an empowered patient through self-advocacy. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
‘WEBINAR ON UNDERSTANDING TRAUMA AND ITS LONG-TERM EFFECTS’: 10:30 a.m.; presented by the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC); “Ten Things Everyone Needs to Know About Trauma”; presentation will be led by trauma specialist Dr. Debra Ruisard; free. 609-522-5960 or LTHYC.org/Trauma.
Thursday, June 10
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, June 3
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY AT CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the New York Chamber Ensemble perform live at the Cape May Music Festival; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25. 609-449-8780 or CapeMayMAC.org.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, June 5
ROCKABILLY UPRISING: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; day of 50s-style entertainment with a modern twist; live music, a classic pin-up contest with prizes and vendors; rain date June 6; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Unit 96, Smithville, free. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
