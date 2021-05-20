SJI helps thousands of students prepare for future careers

FOLSOM — South Jersey Industries is proud to announce it is sponsoring and hosting a virtual career booth at Junior Achievement of New Jersey’s “JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo.”
The three-month event begins Thursday, May 20, 2021 with plans to feature more than 100 New Jersey companies reaching 10,000 middle and high school students.
The JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo is an interactive digital platform where students will attend presentations, explore company-sponsored career booths, and interact with company representatives using chat features. As a long-time supporter of Junior Achievement, SJI is pleased to sponsor the career expo and provide career and college preparation resources to a diverse student population.
SJI’s booth will provide students a chance to learn about a variety of career opportunities at the company’s corporate and utility operations, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas. Employees will volunteer time for live Q & A chat sessions and provide materials for students’ “virtual backpacks.”
“We offer a diverse range of opportunities at SJI including careers in engineering, customer experience, marketing, operations, accounting and more,” said Mike Baron, director of SJI talent acquisition. “We look forward to showcasing all of the career opportunities that SJI and the energy industry has to offer.”
“Today’s students will be the future leaders of our industry. It is incumbent upon us to find the most talented workforce to deliver New Jersey residents safe, reliable, affordable clean energy now and in the future,” said Dave Robbins, SVP & president of SJI Utilities.
For more information about the JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo please visit janj.ja.org/events/ja-inspire-virtual-career-expo-2021
For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, see sjindustries.com.