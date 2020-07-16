SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced updates to its visitor policy, which will now allow for patients to have one visiting support person, or VSP, at a time. The visiting support person should be someone close to the patient, a spouse, immediate family member or caregiver. If the patient is a minor, both parents or guardians are permitted. Exceptions will be made in special circumstances as determined by Shore Medical Center.
Visitation is not permitted for patients who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 at this time unless it is an end of life or critical situation.
All VSP must be 18 years of age or older. VSP must wear masks, and they are required maintain a minimum of six feet social distancing in any common areas such as waiting rooms, lobbies, vending area and more.
A visiting support person will be permitted in the hospital between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. VSP will be limited to two hours per day.
Specific VSP guidelines related to the emergency department, in-patient, maternal child health, surgical services and outpatient testing are detailed on Shore Medical Center's website at shoremedicalcenter.org/patients_visitors
For the safety of its patients, team members and the community, these visitor limitations will continue at Shore Medical Center and its supporting buildings until further notice. Shore will continue to monitor and make adjustments as appropriate.
