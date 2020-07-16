Taking the Lead On Lead, a virtual workshop on protecting children and families from lead poisoning on Friday, July 17.
When people think of lead contamination they often think of lead in the water supply or peeling paint chips from older homes. However, lead can still be found in a variety of products including fishing tackle, toys, art supplies, solder, antique items, even cosmetics.
Although lead paint, leaded gas and other products using lead has been banned in the United States, items containing lead may still be lurking around the house.
Lead is a neurotoxin that accumulates in bones and soft tissues. It damages the nervous system and causes neurological disorders. Behavior problems and brain damage have been linked to lead exposure.
Lead poisoning is the nation’s number one preventable environmental health problem facing young children. Although anyone can develop lead poisoning, children under the age of six years, pregnant women and others who work in lead-related industries are at greatest risk.
Lead poisoning may be misdiagnosed since it mimics other types of ailments. The only way to tell if someone has lead poisoning is with a blood test.
To increase awareness and knowledge about lead, a virtual workshop, “Take The Lead On Lead,” will be hosted by the Atlantic–Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub in conjunction with the Sustainable Downbeach Green Teams, at noon, Friday, July 17. Rutgers environmental steward and program coordinator of the Southern Regional Lead and Healthy Homes Coalition, Kelly McLaughlin, will host the presentation. Prevention, lead exposure and where to find local resources for education, testing and remediation will be discussed during this presentation. This workshop will be recorded for future reference.
There is no cost to attend, but you'll need to register.
Registration is required to receive the zoom link to the meeting.
You can register at https://bit.ly/LeadonLead17JulyWorkshop.
Lead poisoning is entirely preventable, and the best way to address it is to understand the risks and causes in order to take action to prevent exposure. Additional information about lead can be found at the Centers for Disease control and Prevention Website:
https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/default.htm
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
