GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Looking for a cool art project for the kids over the summer? The staff at the Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University has posted a series of seven art projects on YouTube that are perfect for children of all ages.
“We can’t hold our summer camp on campus this year, but that’s no reason to stop doing art,” said Noyes Education Coordinator Saskia Schmidt, who also leads a few of the lessons. “These projects use easy-to-find materials and will keep children occupied on a hot or rainy summer day. They will also learn a little about different artists, art styles and media.”
The videos are all under 10 minutes and are designed to inspire young artists to tap their own creativity. Other instructors were Noyes staff member Jenavieve Coulon, and interns Claire Ogden and Carmen Jimenez.
The seven projects in the #NoyesArtatHome YouTube series:
• Fred Noyes "Swirls" art project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv4osgT0Dsc
• Margolin "Mixed Media with Cardboard" art project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzF2oXdKip8
• Recycled "Charms" art project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXnMicKt6No&t=88s
• "Blue Dog" art project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svov2aURttc
• Kandinsky "Circles" art project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdObTLRInbU
• Konopka "Found Objects" art project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3ULKsq2GL8&t=93s
• Moran "Water Images" pastel landscape painting
