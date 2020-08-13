ATLANTIC CITY — The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University has reopened to the public as of Aug. 5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Artist Stephanie Segal Miller will offer a live watercolor class series from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 13, 20 and 27. The cost is $30 per class. Class size is limited to meet physical distancing protocols. Masks are required.
For more information, including how to register, see artsgarageac.com or call 609-626-3805.
Noyes Museum Director Michael Cagno said he is delighted to be able to reopen and welcome the public back to the Arts District in Atlantic City. The museum will continue to follow state COVID-19 protocols for gatherings. Guests are required to wear masks.
“We will continue to share our online resources, but are pleased to be able to reopen and again begin offering live events to the public,” Cagno said.
The Arts Garage is at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, on the ground floor of the Wave Garage.
