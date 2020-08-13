Learn about Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, what it is, who it can help and the different skills that can be effective in communicating with a loved one with mental health issues with a teleconference from the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Dena Tartaro, a master's level intern with the Individuals Concerted Effort Wellness and Intensive Family Support Services programs at the Mental Health Association of Atlantic County, will explain DBT and offer empathy-building exercises. DBT is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy that tries to identify and change negative thinking patterns and pushes or positive behavioral changes. It teaches patients skills to cope with and change unhealthy behaviors
It is known that people with mental health disorders respond positively to families and caregivers who can demonstrate empathy and understanding.
The free teleconference will take place on Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Registration is required to receive the link. Contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com.
Upcoming meetings on Zoom:
• Aug. 10: Family Support Group
• Sept. 14: Family Support Group
• Sept. 28: Educational program on what you need to know about HIPPA
