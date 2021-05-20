NAMI SupportGroup Meetings

Thank you so much for your interest in NAMI Atlantic/Cape May. We are a grass roots, non- profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness. We offer FREE self- help, peer led programs that meet the needs and concerns of family members, friends, and loved ones with mental health conditions.
Our Monthly Programs
Nami Connection is a recovery support group for adults (18+) with a mental health condition. Participants gain the support of peers who understand their experience and gain insight into others’ challenges and successes. Meetings are held the first Monday of every month from 7:00-8:30 PM.
NAMI Family Support Group is a support group for adult friends and family members (18+) of people with mental health conditions. Participants gain the support of peers who understand their experience and gain insight into others’ challenges and successes. Meetings are held the second Monday of every month from 7:00-8:30 PM.
Educational programs are presented the fourth Monday of every month from 7:00-8:30 PM. Various topics are presented such as Early Onset Psychosis, Special Needs Trusts, and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, as well as speakers from local mental health providers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
Currently all programs are presented on ZOOM. Visit www.namiacm.org to link to all support meetings and get the latest mental health information for Atlantic and Cape May counties or call 609-741-5125.