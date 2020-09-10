The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties is hosting a Family Support Group meeting on Zoom 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Family Support offers a safe, compassionate place to those who have family members and friends struggling with mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders. Register to receive the Zoom link by contacting Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823, or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com.
For more information on NAMI, visit NAMIAC.org.
