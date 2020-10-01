N.J. 4-H to offer online leadership development courses

Registration is open for three courses that will be offered starting Oct. 5 for the Igniting Your Leadership Potential — Certificate in Leadership Development. This is a series of online leadership courses offered by the New Jersey 4-H Program and taught by faculty members of the Department of 4-H Youth Development at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
Youth in grades eight through 13 can register for a variety courses that will provide opportunities to learn about leadership, gain knowledge, sharpen their skills and prepare them to lead.
Youth will earn a digital badge for each course completed and a Certificate in Leadership Development for completing four online courses. The courses meet 1.5 hours per week for four weeks. Youth will log-in once a week for interactive face-to-face instruction and then complete some assignments asynchronously. The cost per course is $25. Youth can register for one or more of the courses.
Fall 2020 courses are as follows:
• The Voice of Leadership — This course introduces youth to communication and its importance to leadership, as well as allows them to create personal leadership messages they can apply to their own leadership roles. Earn a digital badge in leadership and personal development upon completion. This course is scheduled for every Monday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register for this course at ce-catalog.rutgers.edu/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=81241&check=1.
• Launching into Leadership — Learn the basic principles of leadership, along with practical strategies for becoming a better leader. Earn a digital badge in leadership development upon completion. This course is scheduled for every Tuesday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register for this course at ce-catalog.rutgers.edu/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=81240&check=1.
• Leading through Service — Become versed in the leadership skills necessary to plan and conduct a service learning project. Youth will learn how to perform community mapping, form a problem statement, brainstorm ideas, plan a project using achievable goals, consider the challenges, and then put their plan into action. Earn a digital badge in leadership and civic engagement upon completion. This course is scheduled for every Thursday in October (Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29) from 7 to 8:30 pm. Register for this course at ce-catalog.rutgers.edu/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=81242&check=1.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station Cooperative Extension.
For more information about the Igniting Your Leadership Potential Certificate in Leadership Development program or course registration see nj4h.rutgers.edu/leadership/igniting-your-leadership-potential.
For information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Keep up with the latest in 4-H happenings on Facebook at Cape May 4-H and Instagram @cape_may_4h and CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.Edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!