On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub will offer the second of a two-part virtual event focused on what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of emergencies such as flooding and wildfires. The event will be held online via Zoom.
The event, which had originally been planned as an in-person workshop in March, was postponed due to the pandemic. The first part was held Aug. 29 and a recording can be accessed from the Hub's Facebook page, facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub.
The second session, to be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and will feature Bill Brash from the New Jersey Fire Safety Council, who will talk about wildfire hazards, risks and the resources available to help communities. Dave Chiddenton and Charles Damiani from Waterford Township will highlight steps their municipality has taken to successfully prepare for this type of emergency. In this session, Lauren Skowronski from Sustainable Jersey will also address communicating essential information during an emergency.
The Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub was formed to support local Green Teams, but Hub events are always open to the public. The event will address information that applies not only to Green Teams, but also to municipal and emergency management officials and elected leaders and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Register online at www.bit.ly/HubEmergResilience, or atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com
