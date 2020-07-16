MARGATE – Lenny’s Hot Dogs, a favorite hang out in Margate during the late 1960’s and early 1970’s will make a brief comeback to help celebrate Lucy the Elephant’s 139th birthday and the 50th anniversary of Lucy’s historic move back in 1970.
The Save Lucy Committee, along with permission from Lenny’s Hot Dogs of Feasterville, PA, will re-create the iconic hot dog stand selling hot dogs with their famous pepper hash, corn on the cob and sodas. The stand will be re-created on Decatur Ave in Lucy’s parking lot, just a block from where the famous eatery stood 50 years ago at Washington and Atlantic Aves. The hot dog stand is part of Lucy’s annual birthday celebration, scheduled for Saturday, July 18th from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, July 19th from 10am to 5pm. In addition to Lenny’s, there will be a 9 hole mini-golf course and a giant inflatable corn hole toss on the grounds.
“Most of the grand plans we had in place have been canceled due to the pandemic”, said Lucy Executive Director, Rich Helfant. “But we couldn’t let Lucy’s birthday just pass by without some sort of celebration”, he went on to say. Additionally, there will be a dedicated “drive-by” lane on Atlantic Avenue where people can wish Lucy a happy birthday and hopefully drop a little gift (cash) in her collection cans. Everyone favorite STILT-WALKER, MACKIE will be on hand to greet Lucy’s friends and well-wishers.
There will be 2 collectible t-shirts this year; one featuring the original design from 1970 and another featuring Lenny’s at Lucy; 50th Anniversary. And to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lucy’s historic move, the City of Margate will officially be re-naming the beach block of Decatur Ave. At a brief ceremony to be held on Monday, July 20th at 10:30am, the City will unveil the street’s new name, LUCY PLAZA. The public is invited to the ceremony.
Stop by and say “Happy Birthday” to Lucy, Saturday, July 18th 10am to 8pm; Sunday, July 19th 10am to 5pm, and Monday, July 20th at 10:30am for the street re-naming.
Check out Lucy’s website at www.lucytheelephant.org “Like” Lucy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram too.
