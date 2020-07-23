GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — How does your brain work? Stockton Professor of Psychology Jessica Fleck will present a four-session short course on the brain in August through the Stockton Institute for Lifelong Learning.
The course will meet via Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. on four Thursdays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
The course will share recent neuroscience and neuropsychology breakthroughs in how the brain works. The four topics are how the brain works, what do neurons look like and how do they communicate, the physical changes in the brain that form our memories, and the brain’s potential for change.
The course is the first of three online SILL courses, all organized by the Stockton Center on Successful Aging and partially funded by the center’s Southern New Jersey Council on Issues of Aging and Frances Leonilda Acerra Christopher endowment funds.
Assistant professor of writing Emily Van Duyne will lead a short course on Sylvia Plath in September and assistant professor of writing Nancy Reddy will lead a short course on poetry in October.
The cost for a course is $45. To register, go to Stockton.edu/Aging/Service-learning.html.
For more information, contact Stockton Center on Successful Aging Director David Burdick at David.Burdick@stockton.edu or SCOSA Fellow Christine Ferri at Christine.Ferri@stockton.edu or call 609-652-4311.
