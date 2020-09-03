NORTHFIELD — Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of their various scholarship programs. These students have demonstrated outstanding academic performance, involvement in their community, and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.
Julie Helverson, of Del Haven, attended Middle Township High School and was awarded a $1,000 New Jersey Credit Union Foundation Scholarship. She will be attending Atlantic Cape Community College in the fall majoring in nursing. Julie enjoys coming to the credit union for the friendly employees and the beneficial credit builder loan.
Danielle Schuster, of Northfield, was also awarded a $1,000 New Jersey Credit Union Foundation Scholarship. She will be attending Clemson University double majoring in psychology and anthropology. Danielle has been a credit union member since her first birthday and praised the staff for the valuable financial lessons they have taught her all while maintaining a comfortable hometown atmosphere inside the branch.
Michael Erdman, of Linwood, attended Mainland Regional High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will be attending Millersville University of Pennsylvania in the fall majoring in meteorology. Michael enjoys coming to the credit union because he can count on the fast, friendly, reliable service in the drive-thru
Patrick Newman from Northfield attended Holy Spirit High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. He will be attending The College Of New Jersey and majoring in Biology. Patrick was excited to win the scholarship and said he enjoys banking with Jersey Shore due to the convenience of their mobile banking app!
Sydney Richards, of Atlantic City, was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members aged 18-25 that are already enrolled in an institute of higher education. She is attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore persuing a Masters in genetic counseling. Sydney expressed how friendly and helpful she felt the staff was and praised the lengths the credit union goes to assist their members in any way possible.
Emilie Karovic, of Galloway Township, was also awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship. She is currently attending the University of Connecticut double majoring in molecular and cell biology and psychological science. Emilie was thrilled to win the scholarship and expressed she loved banking with the credit union because accessing her accounts through the mobile app is so easy which is great for when she is attending school.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union President/CEO James Burns expressed, “At Jersey Shore we appreciate the tremendous value of education and understand tuition costs are on the rise. Having the opportunity to assist these young men and women on their already bright paths is something we are very proud of. We are happy to award Scholarships to these deserving students in our community and wish them continued academic success.”
If you would like more information about Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please visit their office locations throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties. Credit union membership is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, goes to school, volunteers, or owns a business in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
