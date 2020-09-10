EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County is pleased to announce the I. Rice & Company Presents: The Arc of Atlantic County Golf Pro-Am Tournament, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at Galloway National Golf Club, Galloway Township.
Golf professionals and golf enthusiasts from area golf courses and country clubs in southern New Jersey and the Northeast region, will take part in a day of golf to raise much-needed funds supporting services that benefit local individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout our local communities.
The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament, in its third year, pairs professional golfers from golf clubs throughout the region with amateur golfers, competing for a prize purse of $11,000. This tournament prize purse ranks as one of the premier pro-am prize purses in New Jersey.
Registration is $350 per person or $1,400 per foursome. Tee times will be assigned. To keep players and event staff safe, all participants will be required to practice social distancing and follow all mandated prevention strategies.
“Even during these challenging times, our most crucial services have continued to operate ‘business as usual,’ providing support to the people and families who rely on our services,” said Scott Hennis, CEO. “While we have had to adapt our practices, our team of dedicated direct support professionals have worked tirelessly to ensure these changes have had minimal impact on the people and families we serve. While many things have changed over the past year, our need for community support has not. I hope you can join us for a great day on the links to support the mission of The Arc of Atlantic County,” Hennis added.
Over 150 golfers will participate in the tournament to raise funds to support the work of The Arc of Atlantic County. Proceeds will directly benefit local people, providing funding for family support service, recreational activities, and vocational and educational opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families.
I. Rice & Company serves as the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. Other sponsors include ShopRite, Primepoint HRMS & Payroll, Gallagher Insurance, Mutual of America, Tuckahoe Brewing and Kramer Beverage. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. See thearcatlantic.org/golf for more information.
This year, a limited number of Pro-Am Raffle tickets will be available to the general public. First prize is a $2,000 American Express Gift Card; second prize is a golfing foursome at the exclusive Galloway National Golf Club (valued at $1,200). Tickets are $100 each. Drawing date is Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. To purchase Pro-Am Raffle tickets, call 609-380-9800 or email The Arc at raffle@thearcatlantic.org
For register to golf, or for more information about sponsorships opportunities, visit The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, call 609-485-0800, or see TheArcAtlantic.org/Golf.
