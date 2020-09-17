As prepared for emergencies as any of us think we are in our homes, businesses, institutions, towns, counties etc., there are always many more things to learn. The topics of resilience and emergency preparedness are among many to be explored in the Sustainable Jersey program, available to all municipalities and schools in New Jersey.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Atlantic-Cape May Regional Hub of Sustainable Jersey will offer the second of a two-part virtual event called “Meeting the Challenge of a Changing Climate: Emergency Planning and Resilience.” This program is focused on what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of emergencies such as flooding, wildfires and more. The event will be held online via Zoom. The event, which was originally planned as an in-person workshop in March, was postponed due to the pandemic. The first part was held online Aug. 29, and a recording can be accessed from the Hub Facebook page, at facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub. This archived part features David Rosenblatt, N.J. chief resilience officer and assistant commissioner of climate and flood resilience, as well as Lisa Auermuller, watershed coordinator with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve.
This second virtual Zoom session will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and will feature Bill Brash from the New Jersey Fire Safety Council, who will talk about wildfire hazards, risks and the resources available to help communities. Dave Chiddenton and Charles Damiani from Waterford Township will highlight steps that their municipality has taken to successfully prepare for emergencies. In this session, Lauren Skowronski, Sustainable Jersey’s program coordinator for public engagement, will teach communicating essential information during emergencies.
The Atlantic-Cape May Regional Hub of Sustainable Jersey was formed to support local Green Teams, but hub events are always open to the public. The event will include information that applies not only to Green Teams, but also to municipal and emergency management officials, elected leaders and residents. Everyone is encouraged to attend and to participate.
Register for this free presentation online at bit.ly/HubEmergResilience or at atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.