Gilda’s Club South Jersey hosts 5th Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lenape
The fifth Annual Gilda’s Club South Jersey Dragon Boat Festival is happening. This event will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

A Dragon Boat consists of 20 paddlers plus a drummer to keep everyone paddling in time. Anyone can participate in the Dragon Boat races. There are various levels of teams; Clubs, Community and Corporate. In addition to the boat races, the day at the lake will include food trucks, a beer garden, corn hole, and various other vendors.

A donation is suggested for spectators to attend the festival. All are welcome. All proceeds go directly to the free support programs at Gilda’s Club for men, women, teens, and children impacted by all forms of cancer, at any stage of their cancer journey.

Please call Jessica at (609) 926-9266 or email Jessica@gildasclubsouthjersey.org for more information.

To register, please contact Gilda’s Club South Jersey at (609) 926-2699 or go online to gildasclubsouthjersey.org/dragon-boat-festival.

