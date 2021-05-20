Egg Harbor Township resident selected as new Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children executive Director

SOMERS POINT — The CASA for Children Board of Trustees named Lauren Crenshaw the new executive director, replacing longtime director Angie Waters, who recently accepted the executive director position at CASA of New Jersey, located in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
A Margate native and University of Maryland graduate, Crenshaw joined CASA nearly four years ago as director of development. Before coming to CASA, she spent over seven years as development director and then special projects director for Gilda’s Club South Jersey. Crenshaw began her career with the Jewish Federation of Delaware, advancing from campaign associate to director of young leadership division and campaign resources.
“Lauren has been a trusted, devoted member of the CASA team for four years, and we are confident in her ability to guide the organization into the future. As a Board, we are dedicated to the organization, staff, volunteers, and most importantly the mission of the organization, which will continue, uninterrupted, through the transition. We are grateful to Angie and her 20 years of guidance and steady leadership and wish her the best as she heads our state CASA organization,” said Board of Trustees President E. David Hieb.
“Angie has been an exemplary leader to our staff for the past 20 years, growing this organization to exceptional heights. I am incredibly honored to be able to lead CASA now as we continue to grow our volunteer base, expand our advocacy to foster youth and strive to provide every child in care with a CASA volunteer. I look forward to continuing this work with our hard-working and inspiring volunteers, staff, Board of Trustees and all of our community partners, as each of them are truly dedicated to improving the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw resides in Egg Harbor Township with her husband Victor, and their daughter, Audrey.
For more information about CASA for Children, please call (609) 601-7800 or visit www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
About Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties
Trained CASAs speak on behalf of abused and neglected children living in the foster care system and are dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe permanent homes as quickly as possible. Last fiscal year, CASA provided 560 abused and neglected children with an advocate and helped place 247 children in permanent homes. For more information about CASA for Children, visit www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org or www.Facebook.com/CASA4Children.