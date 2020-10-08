Don't give up on trees

We have surely suffered some heavy weather events this summer; strong winds, heavy rains, flooding and lightning. Many times it is the damage to trees that triggers power outages, smashes buildings and cars, blocks roads and causes many other inconveniences. We must be smarter about the trees around us, not angry at their existence !
Many people are horrified to see that a fallen tree was just a hollow shell and they wonder what kept it up at all? Or the massive downed tree that shows its roots were mostly on one side. Many times we don’t realize just how big a tree has gotten or how close it is to things. Do we examine our trees closely enough every season for signs of trouble ? Certainly we must remove trees when necessary, but there is much we can do to strengthen and preserve our “tree inventory.”
Within the “drip line,” or outside circumference of the tree canopy, it is dangerous to compact the soil by parking vehicles, boats, etc. there. Pouring concrete, laying asphalt or pavers over this zone causes not only compaction but starves the roots of the necessary interaction of water, air and nutrients percolating down through healthy soil. Excessive mulching, particularly creating “volcanoes” of mulch above the root flare of the tree invites bark rot, fungus and harmful insect infestation. Trees survive very well with their own leaf mulch under the drip line, breaking down and returning carbon and nutrients to earth and roots.
Of course, our trees provide the type of ecological services that we need to survive as a species; oxygen, carbon sequestration, stormwater control, noise mitigation, shade, wildlife food and habitat and much more. If you can hire a certified arborist as your “tree guy” for analysis and remediation; that person can advise you on the health of your remaining trees. Pruning and other treatments may save your existing trees. Here are some signs of trouble to look for in your standing trees:
1. Leaves that are missing in some areas of the tree, discolored or dropping too soon.
2. Bark that is brittle, cracked or falling off the tree.
3. Limbs that are falling off, or obvious dead wood still attached.
4. Obvious holes and visible signs of bark beetles, carpenter ants, etc.
5. Signs of fungus, like dark discolorations, depressions or soft spots, or mushrooms growing out of the tree or around the base.
6. Obvious change in the angle of the tree from how it usually is growing, sometimes with a growing mound of earth on one side of the base.
7. Invasive vines like English Ivy, Oriental Bittersweet, Chinese Wisteria, etc., that are girdling, weighing down, pulling down and/or depriving the tree of its ability to photosynthesize.
There is a wealth of information online about signs of trouble to look for in your various species of trees. Keep in mind also that planning your property for a succession of trees that are native to the area is very important as well. Native trees provide not only the many services listed above, but also both shelter AND food for the birds and beneficial insects that live and visit our area.
Also, preplanning your tree selections for size is very important. If you unfortunately happen to lose an 80 foot tall tree, you may want to replace it with one that is known to grow 30 to 40 feet tall instead. You may want to make this change for safety reasons, to allow your understory plants to flourish, or even to allow for an unshaded rooftop solar array to be installed. Contact your local Rutgers Extension for advice, look online to the NJ Native Plant Society, or Cornell University’s extensive tree information site. I also always recommend that you check out the book “Bringing Nature Home” by Doug Tallamy; from your local library or by purchasing it online on Tallamy’s website.
Most importantly, don’t let these severe weather events result in a net loss of native trees on your property or cause a dampening of your spirit. Always strive for a net gain of native trees, shrubs, bushes, perennial pollinator plants and herbaceous ground covers.
