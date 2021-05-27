Dave Weinber's Extra Points: Changing season used to mean changing sports

Football, field hockey and soccer were played in the fall. When the calendar flipped to December, quarterbacks and goalies and strikers became power forwards, backstrokers and wrestlers. Melting snow meant it was time to grab a bat, five iron or javelin.
Summer was for playing in the ACBL or perhaps joining the summer basketball league at the Wildwood Crest Pier. If you were a teenager or older, you did so after working a shift at a boardwalk restaurant, protecting a beach as a lifeguard, or in the case of a certain Cape May native, renting canvas rafts for 50 cents an hour while working for Steger’s Beach Service.
That’s no longer the case for many aspring athletes.
For some ridiculous reason, there is this growing belief that you need to specialize in one sport in order to have any chance of earning a college scholarship or becoming a professional. Football players now participate in 7-on-7 summer leagues. Basketballs are dribbled 12 months a year for AAU programs. Pitchers throw fastballs for travel league teams and Perfect Game squads.
But that belief is not true.
Look at some of the area’s most successful athletes from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties and you’ll find that very few of them played just one sport.
Perhaps the most notable example is three-time American League MVP Mike Trout from Millville. Besides playing baseball for Millville High School, Trout was also a point guard for the Thunderbolts basketball team.
And there are plenty of others.
Professional golfer Joanna Coe, who has played in several LPGA majors in addition to the ShopRite LPGA Classic, was a standout soccer player for Oakcrest High School.
In addition to winning back-to-back state championships as a wrestler at Absegami, Ryan Goodman was a star quarterback who played for North Carolina State.
Wildwood High School graduate Monica Johnson, who is still the area’s all-time leading basketball scorer with over 3,000 points, excelled at soccer for the Warriors. In fact, she was also a top running back and linebacker for the Wildwood Islanders midget football team.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie defensive lineman Kenneth Randall was a key member of Mainland Regional High School’s basketball team.
St. Louis Cardinals minor league outfielder Matt Szczur played football, ran indoor track and played baseball for Lower Cape May Regional High School and also competed in football and baseball at Villanova.
Wildwood High legend Bill Osborn took it to the next level. After starring in football, basketball and baseball in high school, he went on to play all three sports for the University of Pittsburgh.
Of course, there are exceptions.
University of California swimmer Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional), former Arizona State and Georgia State wrestler Patrick Lynch (Ocean City), and Oregon women’s basketball player Kylee Watson (Mainland) are among the student-athletes who concentrated on one sport in high school.
Ditto for Mainland pitcher Chase Petty, who is expected to be a first-round pick in July’s Major League Baseball draft.
Certain sports such as golf, gymnastics, ice hockey and tennis often require year-round training to reach elite levels.
Still, there is research to suggest versatility is better for young student-athletes for a variety of reasons.
According a 2017 study from the American Orthopaedic Socity for Sports Medicine, high school athletes who play only one sport “have an 85-percent high incidence for lower extremity injuries.” The theory suggests that playing one sport year-round creates a higher risk of overuse injuries from relying on the same muscle groups and movements.
Football coaching legends such as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer have indicated they are more likely to recruit multi-sport athletes.
“I just think that the cross-training, the different types of coaching, the different types of locker rooms, the different environments that you practice in, the different challenges — I think it develops a much more competitive, well-rounded type person,” Swinney told NSR-Inc.com in 2017.
Obviously, there are arguments to be made for both sides. But count me in the group that believes that the more sports a young adult plays, the better off they’ll be in the long run.
They will have plenty of time to pick their favorite. Age 13 is not the time.
