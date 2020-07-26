VENTNOR — The New Jersey Coastal Coalition has received a $75,000 grant to conduct a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study that will identify high-risk areas for flooding across four counties and municipalities throughout South Jersey and provide potential solutions.
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition will work in partnership with Coastal Strategies of Washington, D.C., the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a plan to increase resilience to tidal flooding and storm surge through the corps’ Planning Assistance to States program.
As a supplement to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Back Bays Study, a focus-area study authorized by Congress after Superstorm Sandy, Coastal Strategies was hired as a lead consultant to identify a funding source for a study that would document the cause of the high-frequency tidal flooding problems in 13 municipalities. This included the identification of potential measures to address the problems, an evaluation of the feasibility of remedial measures, and potential preliminary conceptual solutions.
Coastal Strategies coordinated the joint partnership between the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District to fund and study the problem. The municipalities included in the study are Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Cape May City, Cape May Point, Downe Township, and Woodbridge Township.
“This will provide these municipalities with important data that will be used to help mitigate flooding issues that directly impact residents,” said New Jersey Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk. “We sincerely appreciate the support from Coastal Strategies, the Army Corps of Engineers and the DEP and we look forward to working with these organizations.”
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a 501(c)3 charitable trust organization incorporated in New Jersey that has worked since 2013 on flood mitigation and the challenges faced by Jersey Shore communities from tidal, rainwater and coastal flooding.
