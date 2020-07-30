The Avoda Club, a branch of the Milton and Betty Katz JCC in Margate, recently awarded scholarships to two local students.
The club, founded in 1928, awards funds to Jewish high school graduates from Atlantic and Cape May counties who have excelled in their high school education and plan to pursue a college degree.
This year, the club selected Rachel Swartz and Merlaina Meltzer.
Swartz, a graduate of Atlantic City High School, received $30,000 to help offset college tuition costs. She will attend Pennsylvania State University and plans to become a doctor.
Meltzer, a graduate of Middle Township High School, received $20,000 and plans to attend the University of Delaware and major in international business.
A formal announcement of the awards was made during Sabbath services Friday, July 17, at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Ventnor. Previous awardees have gone on to become scientists, attorneys physicians and more.
Avoda relies on investments, annual dues and voluntary contributions from its members to support its scholarship funds. Its annual awards have reached $100,000 in nonpandemic years. For more information on Avoda, see JCCAtlantic.org/Avoda.
