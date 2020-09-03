On Thursday, Aug. 20, the Atlantic County Police Training Center graduated 40 recruits from its 22nd Police Academy class at the Tony Canale Park Amphitheater in Egg Harbor Township. 

Atlantic City Police Department: Heriberto Barrios-Gomez; Quentin Bell; Timothy Bethel; Michael Bonsu; Jordyn Bowden; Erica Britko; Christopher Colon; Harlin Colon; Scott Crawford; Shawn Dansby; Kyle Fauvell; Dylan Imbrenda; Jencarl Jarillo; Joseph Kelly Jr.; Curtis Massey; Ivaylo Penchev; Josue Rodriquez; Wen You; Jose Zamarano-Zelidan.

Atlantic County Sheriff's Office: Elissa Croce; Bryan Martyn.

Alternate route: Thomas Brennan; Marc Collova; Joseph Crimmins; Michael Devaney; Zachary Gadaire; Eduardo Gutierrez; Lauren Iossa; Owen Mehler: Robert Miele; Nicholas Moskalow; Anthony Pennisi; Ryan Van Arsdale; Brandon Van Doren.

Egg Harbor City Police Department: Justin Cantz; Dalton Rosenberger.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department: Robert Platanella.

Hamilton Township Police Department: Stephen Boyd Jr.

Sea Girt Police Department: Corey Gerard; Connor Maliff.

