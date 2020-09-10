MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric urged customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements and get connected to customer assistance programs.
Atlantic City Electric recognizes the financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the pandemic and will continue to work with each customer to help with the continuation of their electric service. Service disconnections, which were suspended in March, are always a last resort and, many times, can be avoided if customers contact the company to establish payment arrangement and to discuss additional options.
Atlantic City Electric has expanded billing and payment options to include eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements, extending payment periods for balances and connecting more customers with energy assistance funds. During this time, Atlantic City Electric has also been reaching out continually to customers who have fallen behind on their payments, as well as customers who may be eligible for energy assistance, through phone calls, letters, emails, social media and targeted advertising.
The most important step that residential customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill can take is to contact the company at 800-642-3780 or atlanticcityelectric.com/help as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric.
The company offers payment options such as Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans.
Energy assistance also is available for residents in southern New Jersey through programs such as the Universal Service Fund, Helping Hands, Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric, New Jersey SHARES and others. A full list of energy assistance programs is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/help. South Jersey residents should also keep in mind that the next period to apply for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin Oct. 1.
Customers who have the ability to do so can provide support for those in need by contributing to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund or through the Gift of Energy program. Learn how at atlanticcityelectric.com/help.
As part of its comprehensive response to the pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has made the following contributions to support its customers and the communities it serves:
• $175,000 to support local organizations helping with food insecurity and other financial challenges facing residents and businesses.
• $50,000 through Community Scholars Program to aid South Jersey residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and are seeking careers in energy and related fields.
Avoid scams threatening disconnection
All customers should be wary of scams threatening disconnection. It is not uncommon for scammers to call, text or email utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. As a reminder:
• Atlantic City Electric representatives will never ask or require a customer with a past due balance to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• Customers can make payments to Atlantic City Electric online, by phone, automatic bank withdrawal or by mail.
• Customers with a past due balance will receive multiple shut off notifications — never a single notification one hour before disconnection.
• If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780.
• Atlantic City Electric already has your account information and past bills. Do not give this information out.
Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Atlantic City Electric immediately at 800-642-3780 to report the situation.
