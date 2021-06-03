Atlantic Christian School holds successful golf tournament

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An enthusiastic, record number of 125 golfers turned out on May 13 to participate in Atlantic Christian School’s Cougar Classic Golf Tournament at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and helped raise over $61,000 for the school’s educational programs and scholarships.
“The warm, sunny weather made it a perfect day to be out on the course and we came together for a great cause — to support Atlantic Christian School and celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary,” said Rob Barberio, ACS parent and vice chair of the Board of Directors, during the program that was held after the tournament. Golfers were joined by family members and friends to enjoy a reception, dinner, and silent auction in the clubhouse.
Before dinner got underway, the some 200 in attendance cheered and clapped as they watched a runoff among three golfers who had all seen success during the day in the Putting Contest — Keith Matthis, ACS parent and alumnus DJ Schrag (’88) and ACS parent James Walder. After several rounds of competition, Walder took the top spot, winning two tickets to a 2021-2022 Philadelphia 76ers game, donated by ACS parents Scott and Michelle Johnson.
ACS 12th grader Sydney Pearson welcomed everyone to the dinner and gave the invocation. Pearson and five other students who are members of National Honor Society served as volunteers at the tournament throughout the day.
After dinner, the guests watched a special 50th anniversary video that featured interviews with alumni and school parents talking about the impact that ACS has had on their lives over the past 50 years. Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen followed up by sharing some of the school’s plans for the coming year, including preparing six new classrooms to open in annex buildings on the school campus to allow more students to attend in the fall.
“We thank you for your support and pray that you would consider partnering with us in the future as we continue to educate and train up our students in the Lord,” Oblen said. Oblen also thanked and recognized the major sponsors of the Golf Tournament – the Boyle Real Estate Group; Chick-fil-A Fire Road; Clayton’s Self Storage; East Coast Roofing, Siding, and Windows; OC Waterpark and Adventure Golf; the Panetta family at Texas Roadhouse; and John and Sue Shirk.
This year’s event was the school’s 16th golf fundraiser since 1999 and attracted the highest number of golfers ever.
Barberio thanked the individuals, businesses, and volunteers who helped make the Cougar Classic a success and awarded a number of golfer prizes, including the top five golf foursomes and the winners of contests for closest to the pin and the longest drive. He also thanked Lexus of Atlantic City for sponsoring the Hole-in-One Contest, putting a $35,000 Lexus UX 200 up for grabs that went unclaimed.
Barberio also took the opportunity to recognize and thank one of the golfers — Rudy Dalinger — and presented him with a special Appreciation Award. Dalinger, an ACS alumni grandparent and former member of the Board of Directors, has played in all but one of the school’s 16 golf fundraisers and has raised over $15,000 for the school as part of his participation.
The Silent Auction, held during the reception and dinner, raised $6,121, exceeding expectations, according to PJ Santos, the ACS event and digital marketing manager, who oversaw the auction.
“We are very grateful to our school parents who donated to create wonderful gift baskets for the auction and to other volunteers who in just two months helped us obtain so many donations from local businesses,” Santos said.
Throughout the evening, ACS grandparent Gail Crafton, of AC Photo in Linwood, provided photography services as golfers, alumni, and friends posed before a school backdrop and at their dinner tables. ACS alumni parent Bob Roland, a professional guitarist, donated his talents during the reception and dinner. ACS 10th grader Cruz Lewis closed the dinner program in prayer.
Congratulations to the various ACS parents, parents of former students, ACS senior Shelby Einwechter, and other golfers who took home the top prizes:
First place foursome: Jayson Benson, Frank Hannum, Jerry Millstead, and Casey Milton
Second place foursome: George Aaron, Mike Brennan, Rick Knight, and John Lyon
Third place foursome: Stephen Kay, Claire Kuhar, Tom Kuhar, and Bob Luderitz
Fourth place foursome: Dawn Brodtan, Mike Maguire, Alexa Petillo, and Nancy Wescoat
Fifth place foursome: Matt Bell, Russ Cook, Michael Flynn, and Dennis Gibson
Closest to the Pin, Hole #3: Jen DiMaio and Jason Zingler
Closest to the Pin, Hole #16: David Housel
Longest Drive, Hole #7: Gus Casey, Shelby Einwechter
First place, Putting Contest: James Walder
To view an online photo gallery of the Cougar Classic Golf Tournament, go to ACSEHT.org/photo-gallery.
