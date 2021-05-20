Atlantic and Cape May County Commissioners Declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month

Cape May and Atlantic County Board of Commissioners have each recognized May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month by way of Resolution. These Resolutions were sponsored and supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May. NAMI, a national organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness. In light of the economic and emotional fallout from the Coronavirus, this action in part, recognizes the isolation fear, anxiety and stress which has been experienced by so many residents as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic. The occurrence of addiction and mental health disorders have all seen an increase in frequency over the past year since the start of the pandemic.
Research tells us that mental illness disorders affect one in five families. Over 5 million people in the United States suffer from a serious brain illness such as schizophrenia, severe anxiety and depression, and bipolar disorders including co-occurring and dual diagnosis disorders. More than 20 million experience addiction disorders, including co-occurring and dual diagnosis disorders but
these conditions are treatable. The treatment success rate for schizophrenia is 60%. Proper treatment can and will reduce incarcerations, domestic violence, loss of employment and homelessness. Increasing our awareness of these disorders with corresponding treatment raises the quality of life for countless millions of American families.
These Resolutions, supported by Atlantic and Cape May County Commissioners, help us all to raise our awareness of mental health issues and support those families affected by these illnesses. NAMI, the national organization, and NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, provide FREE programs of support, education and advocacy for families and those affected by mental illness for all residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties who seek assistance.
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May is a grass roots, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness. We offer Free self-help, peer led programs that meet the needs and concerns of family members, friends and loved ones with mental health conditions. Visit our new website at www.namiacm.org to link to all support group meetings and get the latest mental health information for Atlantic and Cape May Counties or call 609-741-5125.