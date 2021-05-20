Answering most popular questions

I have been noticing a recurring theme of questions over the last 12 months, and today I thought we could address them all in a single article in case you had the same questions too. I’ve been getting a lot of general questions about the markets lately due to the recent volatility we have been seeing. While there doesn’t seem to be any one overarching reason for the volatility, I would suggest that a combination of factors is contributing to the current conditions. If I had to pick the primary cause, I would say that the fear of rising inflation is where most of this volatility is coming from. We have seen the 10-year treasury rise from a low of 0.50% back in August of 2020 to a high of over 1.77% at the end of March. As of the time I’m writing this, it currently sits at 1.69%*. I mentioned a few months ago, that this was a key indicator that I was following to measure the health and stability of the markets. I was hoping we would remain below 1.5% for the foreseeable future. While we have crossed that level, I’m not convinced that we are here to stay. If (big if), this administration and the Fed can get things under control, then I’ll feel a lot better about the remainder of the year. For now, I would expect to see continued volatility in the markets, particularly in the technology sector. I am however, still optimistic that the market will end the year higher than where it is today. No need to bail out of the market because of a short-term drop.
Cryptocurrency! This is 2021’s version of marijuana stocks from 3 years ago. Yes, cryptocurrency has seen a dramatic rise over the last year. No, I don’t invest in it. My issues with cryptocurrency are numerous. First, and this is the issue nobody seems to be considering, is that if (read, when) the Central Banks decide to issue their own version of a cryptocurrency (India is already working on one) then there will be no need for any other cryptocurrencies. What’s the point of Bitcoin is there is a “UScoin”? There isn’t one. When this happens, all of the demand for independent crypto could go away. Next, cryptocurrency isn’t scalable. This is a major issue. There is a limited supply and as such, it cannot replace a normal currency. The hallmark of a currency is its stability, which is why the US Dollar is the “world currency”. If I can’t rely on the price of a cryptocurrency being substantially similar from one year to the next, then how can I use it as a currency. Imagine buying a car with cryptocurrency, and that the currency going up 500% in a year. The $50,000 you spent on the car actually cost $250,000. And don’t forget, the car also probably depreciated 50% since you bought it last year. You spent $250,000 for a $25,000 asset? Not a great idea. Add in the lack of security protections, lack of regulations, etc., and it’s not hard to see why I avoid cryptocurrencies like the plague.
While cryptocurrencies dominate the questions lately, marijuana stocks used to hold that position. The idea was, if it will soon be legal, I want to capitalize on it now. This is the argument people made for buying solar energy stocks 25 years ago. The problem is that it took those stocks forever to become “hot” and the overall return wasn’t what anyone had hoped. “Pot” stocks are no different. Today, unlike 25 years ago, there is so much private equity money available for pot companies to grow (no pun intended) that there is little reason for the best companies to go public so that investors like us can invest in them. Billions of dollars are going into pot companies, but they likely aren’t going to become companies that we can buy any time soon. Why go public and deal with all the regulations and small investor panics when you can just keep it a private company? This is what is happening in this space right now.
Biden and taxes are probably the other area I get the most questions about. Disclaimer, this is not a political statement but rather an evaluation of what is currently going on in the world of finance. Cleary this administration is going with the “tax and spend” mentality but to the extreme. I am extremely concerned with this policy. This administration didn’t invent this idea. We have seen previous administrations go down this path before so we have a real sense of it’s effects on the economy. We only have to look back at history to see this the idea of taxing the rich to pay for massive spending programs typically ends poorly to say the least*. Why? It certainly seems logical. Tax those who have it and redistribute it to those that don’t and there’s plenty for everyone. The problem is that it doesn’t work in the real world. The highest income earners will likely find a way around the tax (as they always have) or the economy will simply slow down as a result of a lack of incentive to spend or invest. In reality, we all win when the economy is very strong and jobs are being created. Does that lead to income inequality? Yes, it does, but it’s far better than high unemployment and stagnate growth. We know this because we have seen it in the past*.
I hope this helps answer some of the questions you’ve been wondering about. If you have anything else that you wish I covered here, just send me an email and I can cover it in a future article.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
