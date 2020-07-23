072320_gal_pab_bestflowerpot

The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual garden reception, held this year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, Absecon.

 Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance / provided

Meet the artists and vote for your favorite pot. There will be packaged snacks, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Attendees can take a self guided tour of the Jonathan Pitney House. 

The group has announced some changes to this year's event. Masks are required and there will be a mask contest. Early admission for those over age 65 will be 5:30 p.m. There will be no entrance fee, but donations welcome.

Also, the event will be live streamed on the group's facebook page. For information, visit abseconarts.com or call 609-594-4564. 

