The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual garden reception, held this year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road in Absecon. The rain date is July 30.
Meet the artists and vote for your favorite pot. There will be packaged snacks, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Attendees can take a self guided tour of the Jonathan Pitney House.
The group has announced some changes to this year's event. Masks are required and there will be a mask contest. Early admission for those over age 65 will be 5:30 p.m. There will be no entrance fee, but donations welcome.
Also, the event will be live streamed on the group's facebook page. For information, visit abseconarts.com or call 609-594-4564.
