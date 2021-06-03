A book review: 'The Nature of Oaks'

In our series about native plants and their value to biodiversity, we refer to local native plant merchants and landscapers. These folks understand and can help you with proper plant purchases to contribute your yard as part of the Homegrown National Park concept at homegrownnationalpark.org. This is part of the work of Dr. Doug Tallamy of the University of Delaware. The very busy Dr. Tallamy has just published a new work which is extremely relevant and interesting: “The Nature of Oaks,” subtitled “The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees.”
This new book makes the case for planting and protecting the most ecologically valuable tree genus, or group of species, the oaks. I cite this book because as common as oaks are in our area, they are still very much misunderstood and underappreciated. Often they are cut down to make way for more lawn or to eliminate the leaves, pollen and catkins that they produce.
Quercus, or the oak family of tree species, are the top host trees for beneficial caterpillars and insects that make up the complex predator/prey food web that supports essential biodiversity. Up to 600 species of these critters are hosted, by co-evolution, with their leaves, stems, branches, bark, trunk anatomy, etc. They have earned this “keystone” status in our ecology by becoming the most common and hardy genus around the world over the course of the last 60 million years! Caterpillars have adapted to look like oak twigs, bark and lichen on oak bark in order to blend in with their host tree and avoid predators. None of these insects, larvae, caterpillars, etc. have been proven to be a threat to humans; they are very much interested in the life giving services that the oaks provide.
The biggest reason that so many creatures survive on the oak “chuck wagon” is that the chemical defenses it has against too many dependents have been breached by a large number of critters. Somehow the phenols and tannins of oaks have become part of the evolutionary adaptation of these large and varied populations. Compared to the very specific toxicity of milkweeds or cherry trees, the oaks have a balance where a good number of creatures have adapted, yet the trees can withstand the taxation on their systems, from root to crown, and still thrive. One of the most notable exceptions that caused absolute havoc among the oak family is the gypsy moth caterpillar. Introduced from Europe to produce a silk product, it escaped into the ecosystem from a Massachusetts nursery, without any predators from back home. The gypsy moth caterpillar easily had its way with oak trees, defoliating them because no predator was around that had co-evolved to keep them in check.
Oaks remain resilient. The massive proliferations of acorns during “mast years” ensure that enough seedlings survive to carry on the species easily. An old oaks ally, the Bluejay, is adapted to transfer acorns, supposedly for future food usage, up to about three miles in all directions of an oak tree. After planting the acorn just under the surface of the soil, the Bluejay very conveniently forgets where most of them are hidden, nicely dispersing future oak trees far and wide !
So, Dr. Tallamy writes that the more oaks that we plant and nurture, or just let be in the forest, the better off we will be in the future. Urban spaces can even be receptive to more oaks, with careful planning, because they come in small, medium and large varieties. The carbon sequestration performance of oak trees is phenomenal; with a large above ground presence and a very substantial root network. Because they are typically very long lived, often over 300 years, their carbon remains locked up far longer than trees with short lifespans that die and emit carbon back into the atmosphere too quickly.
Because of their large tree canopies and extensive root systems, the role of oaks in stormwater management and sequestration must be emphasized in all levels of planning.
This book is now available on the www.homegrownnationalpark.org website or directly through Amazon. As you may recall, some of Dr. Tallamy’s essential, earlier books are still “must reads” for the native plant newcomer and veteran alike: “Bringing Nature Home,” “Living Landscapes” and “Nature’s Best Hope”.
If you go on the YouTube channel of Go Green Galloway, you will be able to catch one of Tallamy’s very inspirational lectures on these various topics. His photography is also top notch, much of it from observations on his own property.
I would urge everyone to give this book and these topics a thorough consideration. I think you will be impressed by the wonders of nature available to us locally and become inspired to work toward a more sustainable future.
