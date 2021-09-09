Cupid
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
OCEAN CITY — At first glance, the money looked real, a $20 bill and a $10 bill stuck next to a Boardwalk railing on a Labor Day weekend evening.
Atlantic County has received $52 million in American Rescue Plan funding, some of which can be used for hazard pay for essential workers, acco…
Wendy Fabietti and Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez know they have to meet some huge expectations when it comes to The Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing.
ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses for employees of the city within two weeks, a spok…
