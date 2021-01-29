Cuomo to allow NYC indoor dining to return Feb. 14

Capitol Police “will not be available for personal escorts,” said the email, sent late Thursday. “However, they will be in place to monitor as members move through the airport.”

UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty.

The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the Police Department’s office. The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

72-year-old Scotch whisky fetches over $54K: A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland fetched more than $54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong on Friday.