Cuomo to allow NYC indoor dining to return Feb. 14

Restaurants in New York City can welcome back diners beginning on Valentine’s Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
Amid a post-holiday decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations, the governor said Friday during a briefing in Albany that Big Apple eateries can once again serve food and drink indoors at 25% capacity beginning Feb. 14.
Cuomo barred indoor dining in the five boroughs in December as COVID-19 cases spiked. Struggling eateries were forced to offer takeout or outdoor seating during the holiday season.
Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats: The House’s chief law enforcement officer is tightening security for traveling lawmakers as Congress reassesses safety in an era when threats against members were surging even before Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol.
Capitol Police officers will be stationed at Washington-area airports and the city’s Union Station train depot on busy travel days, the acting House sergeant at arms said in a memo obtained Friday. Timothy P. Blodgett said he’s set up an online portal so lawmakers can notify the agency about travel plans, and he urged them to coordinate trips with local police and airport officials and report suspicious activity to authorities.
Capitol Police “will not be available for personal escorts,” said the email, sent late Thursday. “However, they will be in place to monitor as members move through the airport.”
UW-Madison police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ imagery: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty.
The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a “Thin Blue Line” flag displayed at the Police Department’s office. The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.
72-year-old Scotch whisky fetches over $54K: A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland fetched more than $54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong on Friday.
It is the first time the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, was offered in an auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company and was auctioned off by Bonhams, fetching a price of $54,300 including premium. The bottle had a book estimate of $38,000 to $49,000. The whisky, the oldest from the Glen Grant distillery, is in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box.