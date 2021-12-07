CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

What to watch: The Colts will be led by Sarah Williams, Annakela Modri and Caroline Kennedy. Other key scorers include Renee Sheppard, Rebecca Losowski and Ryleigh Cheesman.

“Last year we had four meets and this year we have a full schedule,” DeSantis said. “I think that’s a change for the positive, and we’re allowed to have spectators. We have 16 swimmers, which is right in the middle, not a big team or a small team. It’s a good group.”