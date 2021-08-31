Cumberland Regional

Coach: Eugene Thomas (fourth season)
2020 record: 3-11-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Colts are a young, but experienced team that is focused on the season. Cumberland's strengths are possession, pressing and defense. Senior midfielder Jair Angel, junior forward Kevin Baran and defenders Lukas Weist (sophomore), Justen Pace (sophomore), and Jared Rodriguez (junior) look to make a major impact this season. Other key young players are Emmy Tlatelpa (sophomore), and freshman Blake Modri and Jesus Ramirez.
"We will be relentless in pursuit of our season goals and expect us to be competitive against every team on our schedule," Thomas said.
