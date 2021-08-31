 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland Regional
0 comments

Cumberland Regional

Coach: Eugene Thomas (fourth season)

2020 record: 3-11-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Colts are a young, but experienced team that is focused on the season. Cumberland's strengths are possession, pressing and defense. Senior midfielder Jair Angel, junior forward Kevin Baran and defenders Lukas Weist (sophomore), Justen Pace (sophomore), and Jared Rodriguez (junior) look to make a major impact this season. Other key young players are Emmy Tlatelpa (sophomore), and freshman Blake Modri and Jesus Ramirez.

"We will be relentless in pursuit of our season goals and expect us to be competitive against every team on our schedule," Thomas said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News