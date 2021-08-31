 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
0 comments

CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Ashley Evans

2020 record: 11-3

What to watch: The Colts beat Oakcrest 4-1 last year for the Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public) title, and Evans was named The Press Coach of the Year. Amanda Volk, a second-team Press All-Star in doubles, is back along with Savannah Falk, a second-team Press singles player. Cumberland has a deep lineup which also includes Annakela Modri, Alexandra Basile, Hailie Huntelman, Grace Albert and freshman twins Gabriella and Isabella Albert (Grace's sisters).

"Most of our players return and we have some good up-and-coming players," Evans said. "I'm excited for the season. We have a lot of strong players and a lot with potential."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News