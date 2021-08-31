CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

Coach: Ashley Evans
2020 record: 11-3
What to watch: The Colts beat Oakcrest 4-1 last year for the Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public) title, and Evans was named The Press Coach of the Year. Amanda Volk, a second-team Press All-Star in doubles, is back along with Savannah Falk, a second-team Press singles player. Cumberland has a deep lineup which also includes Annakela Modri, Alexandra Basile, Hailie Huntelman, Grace Albert and freshman twins Gabriella and Isabella Albert (Grace's sisters).
"Most of our players return and we have some good up-and-coming players," Evans said. "I'm excited for the season. We have a lot of strong players and a lot with potential."
