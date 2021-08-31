CUMBERLAND REGIONAL

What to watch: The Colts beat Oakcrest 4-1 last year for the Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public) title, and Evans was named The Press Coach of the Year. Amanda Volk, a second-team Press All-Star in doubles, is back along with Savannah Falk, a second-team Press singles player. Cumberland has a deep lineup which also includes Annakela Modri, Alexandra Basile, Hailie Huntelman, Grace Albert and freshman twins Gabriella and Isabella Albert (Grace's sisters).