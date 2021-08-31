Cumberland Regional

Coach: Brian Dean Jr. (sixth season)
2020 record: 2-13
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: Ten new players joined the Colts this season, making the team more deep than in previous seasons, Dean said. Those newcomers expected to be key players include freshmen Gianna Capelli, Grace Frazer, Talyah Hall, Julia DiFilippantonio and Alee Lorito. Senior defender and midfielder Kierra Hall, a three-year starter, returns to lead the team.
"With an influx of new players, the team will need to build some chemistry together to earn wins throughout the season," Dean said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen