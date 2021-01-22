 Skip to main content
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Bill Hocker

Last season's record: 1-24

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Ronald Smith, 6-3, Sr., G; Mike Willis, 5-9, Jr., G; Qua'Yon Nock, 6-2, So., G/F; Ethan Turner, 6-1, Fr., G; Lamair Warner, 6-2, Jr. F.

Outlook: The Colts all return and believe they can turn it around. Smith, the point guard, is the only senior. He led the team with a 9.2 scoring average last winter. Turner started last year as a freshman.

