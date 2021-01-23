CUMBERLAND REGIONAL
Coach: Dale Moore
Last season's record: 8-18
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Taleah Robinson, 5-8, Sr., F; Cioni Simmons, 5-3, Jr. G; Reonna Givens, 5-8, Sr., F; Braylee Godfrey, 5-5, So., G; Courney Gillenwater, 5-8, Jr., F; Mikaylynn Joslin, 5-4, So. G; Grace Albert, 5-7, Fr., F.
Outlook: Cumberland was rebuilding last winter and returns most of its team. The Colts have a tough schedule but are looking to keep getting better and be competitive.
Moore is in his second year with the Colts girls team. He previously coached the Millville boys teams for nine years and the both the Fairton Christian boys and girls teams for seven years.
